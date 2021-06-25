Lawsuit filed against Tony Hsieh's estate over prototype brain art

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another lawsuit has been filed in connection to the late Tony Hsieh, who was the former CEO for Zappos and investor.

According to court documents, an artist named Toshie McSwain, who is the owner of wigcraft.vegas, created a “custom ceiling brain prototype for a ceiling project in one of Hsieh’s Park City homes.

Hsieh moved to Park City after abruptly resigning from Zappos and purchased multiple properties in the resort town.

The artist claims that she submitted claim for payment multiple times after the prototype was installed on July 26, 2020.

13 INVESTIGATES SERIES | Tony Hsieh: The Rise, the Fall, the Future

The court documents include photos of the prototype and a photograph of a sticky note that details the amount to be paid for it — $40,000.

It was common for Hsieh to use sticky notes for many things — communication with his team, planning of projects and making agreements.

The court documents also contains screenshots of text exchanges with Hsieh’s associates requesting payment and a copy of a letter that was sent to Hsieh.

Hsieh died at the age of 46 after a fire at a house in Connecticut in November 2020.

He did not leave a will and several lawsuits from people claiming that he owed them money have been filed since his death.

RELATED STORIES

