Man claims Post-it Note proves Tony Hsieh's estate owes him millions of dollars

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man claims a Post-it Note proves Tony Hsieh's estate owes him millions of dollars.

According to court documents, Mark Evensvold claims the note is part of a contract he agreed upon with the former Zappos CEO.

He was helping manage projects in Park City, Utah, and earning a $450,000 salary.

In the lawsuit, Evensvold claims Hsieh's estate owes him a total of more than $12 million.

Hsieh died in a house fire back in November in Connecticut. He did not have a will.