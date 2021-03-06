Claims against Tony Hsieh's estate now total more than $93 million

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More claims have been filed against the estate of former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh. They now total more than $93 million.

13 Investigates has learned that new court documents filed by attorneys for Jennifer "Mimi" Pham say Hsieh's companies owe money for anticipated profits of $75 million from a documentary that was supposed to be made.

Plus anticipated profits from an event hosting venue in Park City, Utah.

The court battle involving Hsieh is on-going.

There are no known will or estate documents. Hsieh was believed to be worth almost $1 billion.

He died in a house fire in November of 2020. He was 46 years old.