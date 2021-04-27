Watch
Former friend, business associate of Tony Hsieh sues for millions of dollars

Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP
Posted at 4:48 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 19:51:56-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former friend and business associate of Tony Hsieh is suing his estate for millions of dollars.

Tony Lee, who says he worked in finance, says Hsieh offered him a job to handle finance for a project in Park City, Utah.

13 INVESTIGATES SERIES | Tony Hsieh: The Rise, the Fall, the Future

As 13 Investigates has previously reported, Hsieh, the former Zappos CEO worth upwards of a billion dollars, was attempting to turn the ski town into a similar project as the revitalization effort for downtown Las Vegas.

Lee claims he’s owed $7.5 million for the contract he agreed with.

Hsieh's brother Andrew and father Richard are co-administrators of the estate.

