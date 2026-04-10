LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new federal effort to crack down on organized retail crime is gaining attention in Las Vegas, as some local businesses say they’ve already come close to being targeted.

On Thursday, Dina Titus joined local business leaders to highlight the Combating Organized Retail Crime Act (CORCA), a bipartisan bill she introduced aimed at addressing the rise in organized theft.

WATCH | Lawmakers push new bill to combat organized retail crime impacting Las Vegas businesses

Lawmakers push new bill to combat organized retail crime impacting Las Vegas businesses

The legislation would create a coordinated federal response, bringing together law enforcement agencies to better track, investigate, and dismantle organized retail crime rings.

“When you think about retail crime you may think about some kid snatching a candy bar but it has gone far, far beyond that,” Titus said.

A close call for one Las Vegas business

In January, someone attempted to break into Legacy Sports Cards, which carries high-value collectibles, with some cards worth thousands of dollars.

Surveillance video from January 28 shows two people in hoodies running outside the business just after 8 a.m. Employees say the suspects tried to get inside, even attempting to break through a wall, but were unsuccessful.

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“They tried. We've always taken care of our security. That’s number one. When you have cards like this and merchandise in here like that you have to,” said employee Philip Ruiz.

The cost of retail crime

According to the Retail Association of Nevada, retail theft cost Nevada businesses more than $466 million in 2021 alone. Las Vegas ranks among the most affected cities in the country.

For employee Philip Ruiz, the scale of the problem was surprising.

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“$466 million… Wow, that’s crazy. I didn’t know it would be that big,” he said.

Even when nothing is taken, business owners say incidents like these can still come at a cost, from increased security measures to ongoing concerns about being targeted again.

“Someone coming in stealing the stuff that you work so hard to get... that’s unfortunate,” Ruiz said. “So there definitely has to be some type of measures for that.”

Why lawmakers say action is needed now

Lawmakers say organized retail crime is no longer isolated and is often tied to larger criminal networks that impact supply chains and small businesses alike.

The Combating Organized Retail Crime Act aims to address that by improving coordination between federal, state, and local agencies and focusing on the broader networks behind these crimes, not just individual suspects.

For businesses like Legacy Sports Cards, the hope is that effort leads to real protection.

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