Law office releases statement after fatal shooting of lawyer, son's ex-wife and her new husband

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three people are dead after a shooting at a law office in the Summerlin area on Monday morning.

A source tells us shots were fired amid a deposition, and that the shooter killed two people before fatally shooting himself.

Additional sources told Channel 13 police were responding to Prince Law Group, with offices located on the corner of Charleston Boulevard and Pavilion Center Drive.

5:56 p.m. — Prince Law Group released the following statement regarding Monday's shooting:

With profound sadness, Prince Law Group would like to thank everyone who has reached out to us with heartfelt messages of concern and sympathy over the tragic violence that occurred this morning in our offices. We ask that you please respect the privacy of the families involved.



Channel 13 is also learning new details regarding the relationship between Ashley Prince and her ex-husband Dylan Houston. Court records revealed the two were married in October 2017 and after four years and two kids, Dylan Houston filed for divorce. At first, the couple split custody evenly, but in the spring of 2022, Ashley asked to modify the custody agreement.

The court also ordered Dylan to undergo regular drug and alcohol screenings and to remain at least 100 yards away from Ashley's home, work, and parents' home.

Ashley and Dennis Prince were married in late 2023.

5:15 p.m. — Lt. Jason Johansson provided new details regarding the shooting. A total of seven people were present during the shooting: three representing one party, three representing the other, and a court reporter. He added that the building is expected to reopen tomorrow except for Suite 560, where the crime took place.

Live updates on this developing story are as follows:

1:36 p.m. — Multiple sources in both law enforcement and the legal community have identified attorney Joe Houston as the gunman who killed two people and himself at a Summerlin area law office this morning.

Among the victims are Houston's former daughter-in-law, Ashley Prince, and her new husband, attorney Dennis Prince, sources say.

Those same sources explain that Joe Houston was representing his son, Dylan Houston (also an attorney), in child custody proceedings with Ashley Prince — who was being represented in those same proceedings by her new husband.

Joe Houston, Ashley Prince and Dennis Prince were present for a deposition in the custody case involving Ashley and her former husband (Houston's son). The former couple have two young children together.

Houston is said to have shot Ashley and Dennis Prince before turning the weapon on himself. Sources also tell us that the now-deceased couple (Dennis and Ashley Prince) recently welcomed a new baby — their only child together.

1:30 p.m. — The Vegas Golden Knights issued this statement in response to the shooting, which took place near their practice facility:

"We are aware of the situation that took place near City National Arena late this morning. Our thoughts are with the victims of this act of violence and we thank our first responders for their swift action."

11:58 a.m. — Officials ask that those trying to get in touch with a loved one who works at the office building where the shooting occurred — do NOT call 911. Instead, you can call 702-455-AIDE to reach victim services.

