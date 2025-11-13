Laughlin carjacking victim held at gunpoint before police chase to Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A carjacking in Laughlin led to a dramatic police chase that ended near Nevada State University Wednesday afternoon, prompting a campus-wide shelter-in-place alert.

The incident began just before 2 p.m. when Scott Siegenthaler was unloading groceries at his apartment complex in Laughlin. Three men approached him, with one grabbing him in a bear hug while another pointed a gun at his face, according to Siegenthaler.



"I just parked in my parking space at the apartments and was starting to unload food that I got from Sam's club, and then all of a sudden, three guys were right on me. And one just grabbed me like a bear hug, and the other one pulled a gun at my face," Siegenthaler said.

The suspects searched for his wallet before stealing his car and fleeing the scene.

"At least I didn't try to fight them because otherwise, they could have shot me," Siegenthaler said.

Metro Police tracked the stolen vehicle from the air, following the suspects for more than 70 miles from Laughlin to Henderson. The chase ended near I-11 and Wagon Wheel, where the suspects crashed into another vehicle.

The incident prompted Nevada State University to issue a shelter-in-place alert at 3:03 p.m.

"Tracked them coming down 95 (I-11) and they were going full speed of the car 121... apparently, they had run into another vehicle, probably when they got off on Wagonwheel," Siegenthaler said.

Police rammed the stolen car to stop the suspects, who then fled on foot but were arrested shortly after, said Siegenthaler.

The incident prompted Nevada State University to issue a shelter-in-place alert at 3:03 p.m.

"I got the alert on my phone at 3:03 and it was just immediate shelter in place," said Melany Sanchez, an NSU student. "It was definitely very scary."

The lockdown was lifted after about an hour, and an all-clear was given to students and staff.

Siegenthaler said he was told by officers they believe the suspects may have been involved in another carjacking earlier that day in Las Vegas.

"There was another vehicle they left at the Vistas apartments that they stole in Las Vegas earlier in the morning. The police are guessing that they ran out of gas in the other one," Siegenthaler said.

While Siegenthaler's car sustained serious damage, he said he was grateful to escape without injuries.

"I'm just glad the police nabbed them," Siegenthaler said.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

