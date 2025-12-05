Latest addition to valley's flood control system designed to protect homes from Frenchman Mountain runoff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials unveiled the newest addition to Southern Nevada's flood control system on Thursday afternoon in the east Las Vegas valley.

Located near the intersection of Owens Avenue and Los Feliz Street, the $21.3 million Jim McGaughey Detention Basin is designed to catch runoff from Frenchman Mountain when it rains, protecting neighborhoods downhill from potential dangerous flash flooding.

The foothills of Frenchman Mountain is one of the valley's most notoriously flood-prone areas, and no one knows that better than Chuck Muth, who's lived in a neighborhood there since 2009.

"When it hits, this isn't just like a trickle or a stream or a puddle in the gutter – the whole street is covered," Muth said in a Thursday interview.

Video Muth shared with Channel 13 shows floodwater racing down his street and into his yard in September 2023.

"Every now and then — when it's really bad — you'll see waterfalls," Muth said. "You almost feel like you're in a 'brown Hawaii' because that's how strong the water comes down."

About a mile and a half north of Muth's house is where the brand new detention basin is located, which Regional Flood Control District (RCFD) General Manager Andrew Trelease calls "a game changer."

"Every time it rains out here we always get complaints that there's mud in the road or rushing water coming down the streets," Trelease said. "They're worried about their houses, they're worried about their children and their pets – it's a lot of stress."

Named after former Nevada State Assemblyman Jim McGaughey — who's credited as one of the founding fathers of the RFCD — the new detention basin is the 111th the RFCD has built since it was established in the 1980s, along with 713 miles of storm drains and flood channels.

The basin is designed to hold upwards of 23 million gallons of storm runoff from Frenchman Mountain, then move it safely through flood channels before funneling into the Las Vegas Wash, and, ultimately, Lake Mead.

"It's not always obvious to people what these facilities are and how they work," Trelease explained. "But hopefully when it rains and they don't see street flooding, we know why — it's because we're doing a great job of controlling those floods, and getting it where it should go."

Chuck Muth says he's glad to see a new detention basin on his side of town, but isn't as optimistic it'll help his neighborhood in the future, adding he hopes to see more flood control projects nearby in the future.

"There isn't enough land at the base of the mountain here to put a detention basin, the property isn't available," Muth said. "So, we're just on a wing and a prayer — we hope it doesn't happen again."

Officials say more flood control projects are on the way along the base of Frenchman Mountain over the next few years, and, in the meantime, remind the public to stay out of all detention basins, flood channels and washes year-round for their safety.

For more information on the Regional Flood Control District, visit their website by clicking here.