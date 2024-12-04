Last day in office: Carolyn Goodman reflects on her impact as Las Vegas mayor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Goodman era is now officially over in the City of Las Vegas. Tuesday marked the final day in office for Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

For the last 13 years, I've been so honored and privileged to pursue the dream of building a world-class city.



Words fail to express my deepest gratitude and appreciation for everyone who helped along the way. Thank you.



Here's to the future! — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) December 4, 2024

Oscar Goodman was elected mayor in 1999 and his wife Carolyn succeeded him in 2011. The Las Vegas we've seen grow in the last 25 years has been the vision of the Goodmans.

Watch: The City of Las Vegas rolled out the red carpet with a morning full of celebrations and dedications to her and her husband and former mayor, Oscar Goodman on Nov. 26.

Even though downtown Las Vegas's transformation is still happening, expect to see the Goodman mark on it for years to come, even when they aren't in office.

In a final interview with Carolyn, she spoke about a vertical Las Vegas. Take a listen:

Las Vegas Mayor-elect Shelley Berkley will be sworn in at the city council meeting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Channel 13's Tricia Kean spoke to Berkley in November— asking her about her plans for the city's future.

Watch what Shelley Berkey had to say: