LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A west Las Vegas youth baseball team is heading to Atlanta after finishing an undefeated season.

The Dark Knights youth club baseball team will compete in the Minority Baseball Prospects Junior World Series, which begins Sept. 4.

WATCH | Shellye Leggett heard from players and the head coach ahead of their trip to A-Town:

Las Vegas youth baseball team heads to Atlanta for Junior World Series after undefeated season

Twelve-year-old Justice Moss is a utility player for the Dark Knights, covering multiple positions on the field.

"Center, outfield and third base," Justice said.

Eleven-year-old Messiah Woods also plays across the field.

"Between shortstop and the catcher," Messiah said.

Justice said the undefeated season came down to one thing.

"I mean, just good teamwork, I guess," Justice said. "There were a few bumps here and there, but we got through it."

Head coach CJ Woods said he loves sharing his passion for the game, but noticed a problem in the inner city.

"We see a lot of kids come and go. They try out the sport, but by the time they get to middle school or high school, they've abandoned it completely," Woods said. "I've seen a lot of talent coming from our inner city."

Woods said he wants to keep minority players on the field, and the trip to Atlanta is about more than just a trophy.

"They're going to see Black head coaches, a team full of Black players," Woods said. "It's going to give them the idea that it is played by our community and our people."

He said the lessons learned on the diamond carry far beyond the game itself.

"The resiliency and the tough mindset that you got to have to play this game just kind of transfer over into real-world aspects," Woods said.

The Dark Knights are hosting two fundraisers to help cover the cost of the trip to Atlanta:

