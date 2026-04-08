LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At the beginning of the U.S. and Israel's war with Iran, I sat down with Las Vegas resident Roya Brodheim to hear firsthand what her family was living through inside Iran.

WATCH | As the uncertainty continues with President Donald Trump's recent threat of widespread destruction, I followed up with her on Tuesday:

Las Vegas Woman Shares Inside Look at Iran’s Crisis and Hopes for Freedom

"We are concerned about what is going to happen," Brodheim said.

She tells me she's in direct contact with her cousin in Iran. Family members said the regime is listening to conversations, people are being executed, and with buildings shaking and streets empty, she's counting the minutes, unsure what will happen next.

"They are limited as to what they can say and how they say it," Brodheim said.

Her cousin has described empty streets, shaking buildings, and executions, Brodheim says, outnumber anything else her family fears — including what political leaders abroad might do.

"We don't know what their reaction is going to be, because this regime is so cruel that they might even bomb their own people like they did a month ago. They killed 45,000 of our people," Brodheim said.

And yet, in the same breath, Brodheim says there is hope, "because probably, it's going to free the country. We are hoping for that."

Brodheim says the situation has left her with mixed feelings.

"You don't what anything in your country to be destroyed, but the other hand is that it's going to be for the freedom," she said. "People are going to be free."

On Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire.

