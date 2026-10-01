Las Vegas woman says $20,000 walk-in tub installation left her with water damage and months of frustration

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman says a $20,000 walk-in tub installation left her bedroom damaged and forced her out of it for months — and she's now considering legal action.

Linda Wynn bought a walk-in tub because using a traditional tub had become difficult. But she says the installation created a new set of problems.

"...I got in, started warming it up. It wouldn't warm up. There was just no hot water." Wynn said.

WATCH | Las Vegas woman says $20,000 walk-in tub installation left her with water damage

Las Vegas woman fights back after claims that $20,000 walk-in tub caused water damage

Wynn says the bigger problem came later, when she found water leaking from the tub into her bedroom. She says the leak damaged carpeting and furniture and left her unable to sleep in her bedroom for more than 90 days.

"...Yes, five months, and I had to sleep in my recliner chair for over 90 days because I could not get into the bedroom." Wynn said.

Wynn says her attempts to get the issue resolved have gone unanswered.

"I've not heard another word about the panel even. And I called him again and I said, look, I need assistance." Wynn said.

KTNV

A representative of Independent Homes, the company that installed the tub, says contractors have returned to the home several times and replaced carpeting damaged by the initial leak. The company says technicians came out as recently as Sept. 4, but did not find any problems with the tub.

Independent Homes says it stands by its customer service, pointing to multiple service visits, and says it is more than willing to work with Wynn to resolve the remaining issues.

Jordan Savage, a consumer rights attorney with Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, says disputes like this can take time to resolve, but consumers have options if a company doesn't address the problem.

"The customer service response should be to immediately respond and fix the problem." Savage said.

"... When they don't respond and they don't make it right, the consumer does have several options and remedies..." Savage said.

Savage recommends putting complaints in writing and keeping records of contracts, conversations, receipts and repairs.

KTNV

Wynn says she is now considering legal action after months of trying to resolve the dispute directly.

"I'm 75 years old. I certainly didn't anticipate paying somebody $20,000 to hurt me. And that's what they're doing." Wynn said.

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