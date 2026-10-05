Las Vegas Valley Water District outlines fines for watering nonfunctional turf

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Valley Water District is preparing to change some of their service rules, which includes issuing fines for those who water nonfunctional turf.

The changes are due to state law. During the last Legislative Session, state lawmakers passed Assembly Bill 356, which the governor signed into law. That law bans using Colorado River water for watering nonfunctional turf.

Starting Jan. 1, properties that are not zoned exclusively for single-family residences that continue to water nonfunctional turf will be subject to water waste fees.

Those fees range from $80 for the first violation to $5,120 for five or more violations.

Las Vegas Valley Water District

The water district said any non-essential water uses will be considered water waste, which also includes operating water features and installing new spray irrigation.

The water district is also looking at limiting the size of non-single family residential community pools and recreational facilities as well as water play areas within recreational water parks.

If you fail to repair ongoing leaks and malfunctions in a timely manner, the proposed charges would allow the district to cancel accounts.

Another proposed change would allow the district to revert a delinquent account, or an account with an unpaid balance, from the tenant's name to the property owner's name and, if necessary, assess liens for any unpaid balances.

So what happens next?

The District Board is considering a business impact statement on Nov. 3, and they will hold a public hearing on proposed service rule changes on Dec. 1.

If approved, the service rules and rates become effective on Jan. 1.

How can I weigh in?

According to the water district's website, they are providing notice so potentially affected businesses can weigh in, specifically on proposed rate changes. For example, the water district is considering changing construction water rates from the third-tier consumption rate to the highest-tier consumption rate.

The district is also looking at raising fire hydrant permit fees, fire hydrant meter service charges, fines for damaged equipment, and restoring service after it has been shut off for delinquent payments.

They are asking business owners to consider the following two questions:



Will the proposed rate changes impose a direct and significant economic burden upon your business? If you believe these changes will, please be specific as to why a particular charge imposes such a burden. Will the proposed rate changes directly restrict the formation, operation or expansion of your business? If you believe these changes will, please be specific as to how and why a particular charge imposes such a burden.

If you believe your business will be affected by the proposed changes, business owners can respond with their concerns and evidence supporting those concerns. That information must be emailed to the water district by Oct. 26 at 6 p.m.

You can email them to LVVWD-BIS@lvvwd.com.

Locals talk trees, grass and water amid ongoing SNWA turf lawsuit

There has been some backlash to how AB 356 is being interpreted.

Several country clubs, churches, and individual homeowners sued the Southern Nevada Water Authority over their controversial grass removal program, claiming it's led to thousands of trees dying across the valley.

The case was originally in district court before it was remanded to federal court. According to a federal court ruling in July, the plaintiffs stated federal court lacks the jurisdiction to hear the matter since the issue stems from Nevada state law and the Nevada Constitution. The case was remanded back to district court.

When looking at the district court docket, Judge Anna Albertson has given both sides five different dates in October that the matter could be heard. As of Monday, no hearing date has officially been set.