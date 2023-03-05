Las Vegas valley under wind advisory Sunday; gusts up to 50 mph expected

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been a windy two weeks in Southern Nevada, and the gusts aren't letting up yet. The Las Vegas valley is under a wind advisory Sunday until 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service's Las Vegas field office issued the advisory as the forecast calls for southwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of up to 50 mph.

Happy Sunday! When steady winds are 20-25 mph (like today’s forecast) you know gusts are easily going to hit 30-35 mph, and flirt with 40 mph in most neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/Whdb4olO4G — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) March 5, 2023

"High elevation peaks could see gusts up to 70 mph," forecasters said.

Impacted areas include the Las Vegas valley, western Clark and southern Nye counties, the Spring Mountains and Red Rock Canyon.

"Winds will make driving difficult for motorcycles, large trucks, trailers and campers," NWS meteorologists said. "Some power outages could occur and unsecured outdoor items could be blown around or away."

Sunday morning, wind gusts over 40 mph were measured in North Las Vegas and Red Rock Canyon.

Ugh. Windy weekend continues- morning we clocked wind gusts over 40 mph in North Las Vegas and Red Rock Canyon. Gusts up to 55 mph possible through tonight. pic.twitter.com/rCiNeyAuam — Kelsey McFarland (@KelseyMarie_TV) March 5, 2023

How soon could we see relief from this blustery weather? Winds will die down a bit over the next week, Channel 13 meteorologists predict.

Wind speeds near 20 mph are in the forecast for Monday and are expected to drop below 15 mph on Tuesday. Valley residents can expect northeast breezes from 10 to 20 mph on Wednesday and Thursday.

WATCH THE FULL FORECAST

Meantime, temperatures are near 60 degrees for the rest of the week, about 10 degrees cooler than average for this time of year. But next weekend brings the chance of a warm-up, with daytime highs expected to inch closer to 70 degrees.