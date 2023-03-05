13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Sunday morning, March 5, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Wind Advisory continues through 7 p.m. Sunday for the Spring Mountains, portions of Nye County and all of the Las Vegas valley. The exposed peaks and ridges of the Spring Mountains will see the worst of the wind with gusts nearing 70 mph while Las Vegas could see gusts up to 55 mph through the night. Temperatures land near 60° through the rest of the week, which is about 10° below average for this time of year. A lingering breeze of about 20 mph is expected Monday before dropping below 15 mph Tuesday. Northeast breezes at 10-20 mph on Wednesday and Thursday will keep the dry, cool pattern intact: upper 30s at daybreak will be followed by highs near 60°. Next chance of a warm-up comes next weekend with daytime highs getting closer to 70°.