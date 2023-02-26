Central, southern Nevada to see gusty winds again until Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Get ready for another eventful weather week ahead!

The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a wind advisory for south central, and southern Nevada. The advisory started Sunday at 2:20 p.m. and will last until Tuesday at 4 a.m.

Southwest winds are expected to reach 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40-50 mph expected according to NWS Las Vegas. Neighboring states such as northwest Arizona and southeast California will also see similar winds.

Officials say that the gusty winds can blow unsecured objects around. Tree limbs could also be blown down and a few power outages may result from the wind.

Check back for updates.