Winter Weather Warnings: Closures and updates as rain and snow move into Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Winter weather conditions are getting ready to hit Nevada.

Meteorologists including Channel 13's Justin Bruce are forecasting rain and snow moving into our area.

My forecast from @KTNV at 11:15 a.m. concerning Saturday's rain ETA, snow, chill, etc. pic.twitter.com/WI2raua2pr — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) February 24, 2023

The National Weather Service has issued wind advisory that is in effect and will last through Saturday night at 7 p.m.

South winds with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

That affects the Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Southern Clark County.

Officials said gusty winds will create very choppy waters and generate large waves which could capsize or swamp small boats.

It will also make it harder for motorcycles, large trucks, trailers, and campers on the road.

Red Rock Canyon officials delayed opening the Scenic Drive Friday morning due to snow and ice on the road.

Mount Charleston officials are already issuing closures for Saturday.

That affects the Spring Mountain visitors gateway, Kyle Canyon picnic area, and the Foxtail and Old Mill snowplay areas.

If you plan on traveling this weekend, the National Weather Service is advising you to be careful since road conditions could be hazardous.

Traveling from #LasVegas to California? Expect snow around Mountain Pass on the I-15 Saturday, resulting in dangerous road conditions. Rain and wind will impact all routes to California tonight through Saturday. #CAwx #NVwx pic.twitter.com/oCW9xpoCSx — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) February 24, 2023

On Friday, Governor Joe Lombardo closed state government offices early in Carson City, Douglas County, Esmeralda County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Nye County, Storey County, and Washoe County.

That was due to severe weather and potentially dangerous road conditions.

The National Weather Service said central Nevada could even experience blizzard conditions this weekend.

Dangerous winter weather in central NV. A historic winter storm will bring a unheard of blizzard to central NV. Heavy snowfall and white out conditions will occur. Travel will be near to impossible and not advised outside of emergencies. If stranded stay with your vehicle. #nvwx pic.twitter.com/iC8hVCviOD — NWS Elko (@NWSElko) February 24, 2023

If you do have to travel, Nevada emergency management officials say you should make sure your vehicle is stocked with supplies, check road conditions, and charge your devices.

We will be updating this page with the latest closures and updates throughout the weekend.