LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Valley unemployment rose to 5.4% in July even as the region added thousands of jobs, a combination that analysts say points to a growing local workforce rather than a struggling economy.

WATCH | Ryan Ketcham talked with an analyst about what the numbers mean:

Las Vegas unemployment rises even as valley adds 7,000 jobs over one month

According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, unemployment climbed from 5.2% to 5.4% from June to July, while 7,057 people found work during the same period.

Jeremy Aguero, a principal analyst at Applied Analysis, said the numbers reflect more people entering the job market rather than widespread job loss.

"It's kind of a weird nuance that we just have more people that are jumping into the labor pool," Aguero said. "More people are out there saying, 'I'm ready to go back to work,' which is a really good thing for us overall."

Aguero said the valley's year-over-year job growth ranks among the strongest in the country.

"We had about 13,000 more people employed in July 2026 than in July 2025," Aguero said. "Matter of fact, almost every sector of the economy is showing growth."

Still, many locals said finding work has not been easy. Rodamy Levi, who was raised in Las Vegas, said the job search has become increasingly difficult.

"It's been way harder than it used to be," Levi said.

Levi currently has a job but said the process of landing it was exhausting. He estimated that he submitted over 100 applications before he got his job.

Aguero said a skills gap may be contributing to the disconnect between available jobs and job seekers.

"Sometimes we have some disconnect, right? With the jobs available and the skill set people have to fill them," Aguero said.

Local leaders addressed the rising unemployment figures at a Vegas Chamber meeting Monday. Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero said new business development is expected to bring significant employment opportunities.

"I think we've seen sort of the same trend, but again, as soon as these new businesses come in — Haas just by itself will be 2,000 employees at full build-out," Romero said.

North Las Vegas Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown said putting people to work remains the priority.

"So as long as we can get people to work and give them jobs, I call that a win," Goynes-Brown said.

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley said they are focused on job growth but said she loves what she sees in Las Vegas.

"Very proud to see what's happening in the city of Las Vegas," she said. "It's a joy to come to work."

Despite the challenges, Levi said Las Vegas offers advantages that many other cities do not.

"We're fortunate enough to be in Vegas where we have a better job market than the average city," Levi said. "We have the Strip and all kinds of places out here that always need workers."

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