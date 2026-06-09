Las Vegas TSA workers catch traveler trying to take samurai sword on plane

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several TSA workers at Harry Reid International Airport are being recognized for intercepting a samurai sword.

TSA Officer Anne Moriguchi saw a soft guitar case on the conveyor belt and when she scanned the case, there wasn't an instrument inside. Using advanced imaging techniques, Moriguchi identified the item as a sword that was more than three feet long.

The bag was taken to a search station to property search officer Maura Sloan.

Sloan asked the passenger if there was anything sharp inside and the passenger said it was her daughter's cosplay prop sword.

"I knew the item was not a foam or plastic prop, so I immediately notified my supervisor," Sloan said.

When they opened the case, Sloan and Supervisory TSA Officer Anna Rooks found an authentic samurai sword.

"Even in situations where passengers have no nefarious intent, items like these can still pose a threat," Moriguchi said. "We are committed to ensuring that such threats do not make it past the checkpoint."

The passenger was told the item was prohibited and could not be taken past the screening checkpoint. After being given several options, the passenger decided to check the sword in.