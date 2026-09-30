LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has released its latest traffic fatality numbers, showing 90 people have died on valley roads so far this year.

Four more lives were lost this week alone.

Of those killed since Jan. 1, 42 were pedestrians, 22 were motorcycle or moped riders, and 17 were drivers.

Metro wants to remind everyone that behind every number is a family dealing with a loss that cannot be undone.

WATCH | Las Vegas traffic deaths reach 90 this year, Metro urges safer driving

LV traffic deaths reach 90

Because one bad decision can change everything, so drive like someone's life depends on it — because it does.

Metro recommends drivers slow down, put the phone away, buckle up, and never drive impaired. Police also urge drivers to watch carefully for motorcycles and pedestrians.

Channel 13 is dedicated to fighting for safer streets in the valley. If you have a story about this issue you'd like to share, contact us at ktnv.com/letstalk, or by clicking on the banner below.