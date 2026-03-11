Las Vegas tourism study shows visitors spending less on food, rise in high-income travelers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tourists are cutting back on everyday spending, even as Las Vegas attracts more high-earning visitors, according to a new report.

A new visitor profile study from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority shows tourists are spending less on everyday purchases during their trips to Las Vegas.

Food and drink spending is down more than $30 per trip, and shopping has dropped nearly $60. That decline can mean fewer tips and slower business for the workers and small businesses that rely on visitor dollars.

The report also shows Las Vegas is attracting more high-income travelers, with a growing number of visitors earning more than $150,000 a year.

At the same time, rising prices, resort fees, and parking costs are becoming a bigger concern for both visitors and locals.

Another shift is happening downtown. The share of tourists visiting downtown Las Vegas has fallen from 58% in 2022 to just 42% today — a drop that could affect small businesses and the tax base that supports city services.

The study also finds more visitors are staying with friends and family instead of hotels, and many are taking shorter trips.

Those trends suggest a changing tourism economy that could have real impacts on the workers and families who depend on it.

