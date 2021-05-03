Las Vegas teen helping save wildlife one balloon at a time

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — What goes up must come down. That's certainly true for balloons and many of them are endangering desert tortoises in the Las Vegas area.

A local teen is on a mission to try and save them.

Christian Daniels, along with his family and friends, have been going out into the desert to pick up mylar balloons that fell from the sky.

Daniels says so far, he and his friends have picked up thousands of balloons.

He's now calling on state lawmakers to prohibit the release of balloons in Nevada and Arizona.

You can learn more on his Facebook page "Desert balloon project."