NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Power is back on for more than 10,000 NV Energy customers in North Las Vegas after an outage impacted the area of Ann Road and Simmons in North Las Vegas.

NV Energy saying the cause of the outage was a mylar balloon.

RELATED: NV Energy shows what happens when mylar balloons contact power lines

The power company reminding people how dangerous balloons can be when they come in contact with power lines.