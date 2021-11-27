Las Vegas store owners express importance of Small Business Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Businesses have struggled to survive during this pandemic, and now with a supply chain crisis, but they say Small Business Saturday will help them get back on their feet.

Ferguson’s Downtown on Fremont features a variety of small businesses. One of them is Mike’s Recovery where owner Michael Buckham has spent many restless nights preparing for what he calls a business owner holiday.

“It is a pivotal day for us in our year because it kind of brings our products into people’s hands and it boosts our business,” said Buckham.

He opened this business six years ago. He has lived in the valley for more than 20 years and he says this Small Business Saturday is one of his busiest days of the year.

“These products are real, they are very genuinely made, 100% made by hand still by me, right in the heart of downtown Las Vegas,” Buckham explained.

Buckham says the pandemic has been a major challenge. He relies heavily on local foot traffic and during the peak of the pandemic his sales suffered, but he says this community never disappoints and the support is overwhelming.

“Everything you spend in my shop stays in Las Vegas,” Buckham said. “It’s kind of spread out throughout the community and I think that is that the really cool part about shopping small.”

Not too far from Mike’s Recovery is Tiny Bloom. Grella Ardine is the owner, and she says they have ordered and made plenty of merchandise to prepare for this day.

“We wait for this day every year and it’s a big motivation booster for us as small businesses,” said Ardine.

She lives in Vegas and she says Small Business Saturday is one of the days her business gets the most exposure. This health crisis has impacted the number of people coming into her shop, but she says when there is a need the community never fails to impress.

“Just furthering our presence in the community. Community means so much to us so being able to be a spot where you can shop throughout the holidays is really important to us,” Ardine said.

These small business owners say there is nothing like knowing that the money you spent for this year’s holiday gifts went right back into our local economy. Their products are customized for each person which is something you can’t find in big box stores.