Free on-street meter parking in downtown Las Vegas for Small Business Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city will offer free on-street meter parking in downtown Las Vegas on Nov. 27 in honor of Small Business Saturday.

Officials say the move is intended to encourage residents to shop locally.

On-street meter parking will be free in the Fremont East District, and street parking in the Arts District is always free.

In a press release the city said:

Free parking will allow customers to support local stores and restaurants, whether it’s dining in, shopping in-store or picking up orders. The city reminds people to continue to follow statewide COVID-19 mitigation measures.

For more tips from the city to support local businesses this holiday season, visit lasvegasnevada.gov/shoplocal.