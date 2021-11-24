Small businesses are trying to get a slice of the Black Friday pie ahead of Small Business Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Black Friday is right around the corner, and while big business typically dominates sales, Las Vegas small business owners are hoping to seize a piece of the profit pie.

At Kappa Toys at the Fashion Show Mall, owner Lizzy Newsome said business has started to ramp up in a big way ahead of the official start of the holiday shopping season.

"This year, they're starting their holiday shopping even earlier," Newsome said. "I think people are trying to make up for maybe an underwhelming holiday last year."

She said Small Business Saturday would likely be the biggest business day of the year, but she's also banking on Black Friday to help the store grow after the pandemic.

Newsome said small business is a critical part of the Las Vegas valley, pointing to an American Express business impact study that found 67 cents of every dollar spent at small businesses stay in the community.

"You're getting a present that's more unique, and you're giving back to the local community," she said.

Newsome said getting prepared for the customer rush hasn't been easy, as supply chain constrictions left her waiting for orders.

"It's hard to explain just how much more work getting our stock in has been, you know? We're always on a list of businesses just waiting for their shipment," she said.

Newsome said she saw a toy shortage coming over the summer and took a gamble by ordering more toys than she ever had before.

She said it paid off.

"Now, all of the sudden, everything showed up in our warehouse," she said. "I guess the right shipping container got unloaded and we're good now."

Kappa Toys is offering double reward points on their loyalty program, which can be used to buy gift cards to attract Black Friday shoppers.

Newsome said their online sales are shipped locally right from the store, and she anticipates healthy Cyber Monday business after the Thanksgiving weekend.