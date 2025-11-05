Las Vegas steps onto the runway with inaugural Vegas Fashion Week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Entertainment Capital of the World is adding a new dimension to its portfolio with the launch of the city's first-ever Vegas Fashion Week, bringing high fashion to a destination already known for its glitz, glamour and star power.

I sat down with Las Vegas Fashion Council founder and executive director Carrie Carter Cooper, who shared the inspiration behind this groundbreaking event.

The idea for Vegas Fashion Week emerged from Cooper's own modeling experience in the city, where she wanted to blend her passion for fashion with philanthropy.

Cooper said Las Vegas is filled with local fashion designer talent that deserves celebration, and she wanted to create something that truly represents the city's identity.

"Las Vegas has checked almost every box — sports, entertainment, major events — but fashion was the missing piece until now," Cooper said.

Check out this sizzle reel!

Inaugural Vegas Fashion Week Sizzle Reel

The vision for fashion in Las Vegas isn't entirely new. Cooper credits legendary local philanthropist and fashion icon Elaine Wynn with recognizing the city's potential years ago.

"Elaine Wynn always believed our city would only be complete when we had fashion here — and now it's arrived," Cooper said.

Cooper has deep admiration for Wynn's influence on the city's cultural landscape.

"I love and adore Elaine. She was such a visionary — a mentor and true icon for our city, even in fashion. She actually hired me as a model years ago, and she inspired so much of what we're doing today," Cooper said.

Vegas Fashion Week will feature fashion presentations, live model showcases, designer competitions, trunk shows and entertainment programming.

The inaugural Vegas Fashion Week runs November 12 through 16. Tickets start at $55, and more information is available at VegasFashionWeek.com.

