Las Vegas stabbing victim reunited with man who helped save his life

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is facing a long road to recovery after being stabbed in the neck by a male driver during a road rage incident. The attack happened in broad daylight on April 7th at the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Valley View Boulevard.

“I thought I was going to die,” the victim told Channel 13 reporter Alyssa Bethencourt.

After being stabbed, the victim ran nearly 700 ft. to the nearest gas station, hoping somebody would step in to help.

“I turned and I saw him on his knees and he kind of got up and I saw him staggering. I immediately knew something was wrong,” said Chris Deeds, who jumped into action after realizing what had happened.

Deeds removed the victim's sweater and began applying pressure to the wound while calling 911.

“I knew instantly that it was extremely severe. I knew that the artery was severed and that I needed to act fast otherwise, I don’t think he would’ve had a chance,” Deeds said.

The victim was taken to UMC Trauma to undergo emergency surgery.

On Tuesday morning, nearly 3 weeks after the attack, the two reunited.

“It's important for people to help each other and I'm glad that you were there to help me. If you ever need anything buddy, I'll be there to help you man,” the stabbing victim said.

“I was happy to see him. I was happy to see him walking around. Ecstatic,” Deeds said.

The victim’s family presented Deeds with a plaque to thank him for what he did.

“Not a lot of people would do that. There is no gift big enough to thank him. He is our angel,” the victim's sister said.

“I don’t know why this guy did this or anything but I don’t have any hate in my heart or anything like that. I have nothing but love in my heart right now,” the stabbing victim said.

The family has created a GoFundMe account to help pay for medical expenses.

Metro investigators still have not been able to identify a suspect in the attack. If you know any information, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.