California man allegedly used 5-inch folding knife to stab Las Vegas man in the neck, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A California man is charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon for allegedly stabbing a Las Vegas man on April 7, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said the driver of a Kia sedan turned into a shopping center in the 3800 block of Blue Diamond Road near S. Valley View Boulevard. When the driver turned in — later identified as Jeremy McGlothen — police said he almost hit a pedestrian crossing the street.

According to a taped statement, the pedestrian yelled at the driver. This was when McGlothen exited the vehicle with a 5-inch folding knife and stabbed the male pedestrian in the neck.

“I thought I was going to die,” the victim told Channel 13 reporter Alyssa Bethencourt in April.

Police said the suspect was described as a Black man, 5'9" to 6'1", tall, thin build and wearing all black. A provided statement said there was a woman in the car with him.

After he was stabbed, he said he ran toward the nearest gas station where somebody stepped in and helped.

“I turned and I saw him on his knees and he kind of got up and I saw him staggering. I immediately knew something was wrong,” said Chris Deeds, who jumped into action after realizing what had happened.

Deeds removed the victim's sweater and began applying pressure to the wound while calling 911.

Police responded to the stabbing around 3:56 p.m. and said the stabbed victim was transported to UMC in critical condition. The man survived but suffered permanent artery damage.

"[He] must rely on continuous medication to relieve pain and stay alive," police said.

Through social media and video surveillance, police confirmed Jeremy McGlothen's identity.

Video surveillance caught McGlothen fleeing from the scene in the Kia and entering a parking lot at the Highland Inn on Dean Martin Drive and Blue Diamond Road.

Video inside the inn showed McGlothen with two women, clearly showing their clothing, facial features and tattoos.

During a social media search, police said they found an Instagram account that had a similar appearance as the suspect caught in video surveillance.

Police said they gained a booking photo of McGlothen when he was previously arrested in Washoe County on Nov. 5, 2022.

With the surveillance video, social media account and booking photo, police said they confirmed the appearance and match of McGlothen.

McGlothen's preliminary hearing was Monday morning.