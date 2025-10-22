Las Vegas small businesses struggle as government shutdown enters day 22

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Small business owners across the Las Vegas Valley are telling me about the financial strains they're feeling as the federal government shutdown continues into its 22nd day, with shops near military installations particularly hard hit.

One of those business owners I spoke with is Mallory Hank Johnson, who runs Needle and Stitch Studio located across from Nellis Air Force Base. She told me the prolonged shutdown is creating uncertainty for both her business and her customers.

"Those individuals are not working, and they're not able to receive a paycheck. They're not able to patronize their business," Johnson said.

Her alterations shop depends heavily on military members and federal workers, many of whom are now facing furloughs or delayed paychecks. Johnson's husband, Zell, serves in the military and is still receiving pay, but she said not everyone around them is as fortunate.

"Colonels, for instance, who are not working, who are furloughed still, who have their own families that they need to provide to — and they are not receiving a paycheck at all," Johnson said.

One airman told me he was receiving his most recent paycheck but said the next one remains uncertain.

The financial pressure extends beyond Johnson herself to her small staff, who also have families to support.

"My employees have their own families, their own bills, their own things that they've got to take care of, so it's not just me out here trying to make this happen," Johnson said.

Despite the challenges, Johnson told me closing her business is not an option.

"It's just not an option. It's absolutely not an option. I will find different ways to reach out and make sure that we can compensate and keep these doors open," Johnson said.

She emphasized that small businesses like hers are integral parts of the community, unlike larger corporations with investor backing that can better weather economic storms.

"It's individuals who are rooted in this city and pouring right back into it," Johnson said. "Those with corporate backing… they're going to be able to sustain and last through this a lot differently than someone like me without having that investor backing."

Local News How the federal government shutdown affects Southern Nevadans Yolanda Cruz

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

