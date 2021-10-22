Las Vegas small business impacted by supply chain disruptions

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Empty store shelves and shipping delays have raised concerns for shoppers getting a head start trying to find the right gift. Local retailers have been struggling to meet the demand with the peak holiday shopping season just weeks away.

Supply chain disruptions are not only impacting big box stores but also local small businesses. At the Pop Shack inside of Boulevard Mall, Matthew Gargiulo the owner says his store has had limited inventory. As a result, he had to contact all his suppliers to make sure he has enough products before the holiday season.

“The way we are going through it now, there is a chance we will not have stuff people want for the holidays,” said Gargiulo.

Container ships have been clogging ports, waiting to be unloaded, and resulting in delayed shipping. To restock his products, Gargiulo says before it would take a few weeks, currently, they are expecting it to take up to six months. Gargiulo says with a limited amount of supplies he had to adjust his prices.

“Everything has had a price increase from 10 to 20% more than last year,” Gargiulo explained.

The impact of this supply chain is also evident in our neighboring state. Kru Hicks is a resident in California who was in search of certain collectibles. The stores back in California are out of stock so he drove 3 hours to Vegas to look for gifts.

He has already thought about Christmas, concerned his loved ones won’t get what they want under the tree this year.

“It is going to be really hard to find some things, so I think people need to get out and plan ahead and if you haven’t started shopping, you need to now,” Hicks explained.

Gargiulo says he expects this year to be their busiest yet.

“When you can’t find it in the retail environment, they are going to have to come to a small shop like this in order to find what they are looking for.”

Gargiulo says his suppliers are telling him the delays are only going to get worse. He is encouraging everyone to get their holiday shopping done sooner rather than later to be sure you find the gifts you want.