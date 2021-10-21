All signs point to buying gifts early this holiday season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All signs point to buying early if you are shopping online this year for holiday gifts.

After a quick search online most of the top games and toys are currently available from big-box store websites and Amazon.

However, retailers are warning that when supplies get low or depleted, refilling those items will be difficult due to supply chain disruptions.

RELATED: Shipping problems put holiday toys in jeopardy

If you are seeing the items you plan to purchase as gifts and are able to purchase them now, that would be the best bet.

Supply chain issues aren't the only hurdles facing online purchases, delays in shipping are also playing a role. Searching online for local in-stock items will be crucial in finding what you want.

An online tip, if you are looking at big box store websites check your local store's supply as most offer same-day pick-up options, if that store is out, change the search area to see other stores nearby.

RELATED: USPS, FedEx, UPS release holiday shipping deadlines

If you are shopping on Amazon, look to see if the seller ships through Amazon, as those tend to have a faster delivery time.

Bottom line, if Santa is planning on getting your child a toy from the "Hotlist" this year, you should be looking now.