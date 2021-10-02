Vegas Strong Resiliency Center extended hours on Friday, Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Four years after the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history the 1 October tragedy continues to impact the Las Vegas community.

The shock and the pain are still felt to this day, but the event also continues to inspire incredible acts of love and kindness in the valley and around the world.

13 Action News understands that coverage of this anniversary can be difficult but know that help is available.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is extending its hours Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the center will be open until 8 pm. On Saturday, it's open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can call the center at (702) 455-2433 or visit their website VegasStrongRC.org.

