Vegas Golden Knights mascot visits 1 October survivor in hospital

Katherine Jarvis
4:07 PM, Jun 22, 2018
2 hours ago
ChanceNHL/Twitter
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Vegas Golden Knights mascot made a surprise visit Friday to a 1 October survivor.

Chance visited Rosemarie Melanson, who is still recovering at Desert Springs Hospital. She has experienced complications from the bullet that went through her torso.

RELATED: 1 October victim not seeing any funds

Chance wrote on his Twitter, "I promise to take her to a game as soon as she is able to!"

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top