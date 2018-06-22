Vegas Golden Knights mascot visits 1 October survivor in hospital

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 81°
The Vegas Golden Knights mascot made a surprise visit Friday to a 1 October survivor.
Chance visited Rosemarie Melanson, who is still recovering at Desert Springs Hospital. She has experienced complications from the bullet that went through her torso.
RELATED: 1 October victim not seeing any funds
Chance wrote on his Twitter, "I promise to take her to a game as soon as she is able to!"
Made a surprise visit to 1 October survivor Rosemarie who is still in the process of recovery. I promised to take her to a game as soon as she is able to! #VegasStrong #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/rYHGmFhOZn— Chance (@ChanceNHL) June 22, 2018
Made a surprise visit to 1 October survivor Rosemarie who is still in the process of recovery. I promised to take her to a game as soon as she is able to! #VegasStrong #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/rYHGmFhOZn