LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A south valley senior is speaking out about what she believes could be mold inside her apartment at a 55+ community and the concerns she says have been building for years.

WATCH | She takes us through her apartment to show us what she's been living with:

Las Vegas senior raises concerns over possible mold, roach issues inside 55+ apartment community

Deidra Benson, a resident at the Ensemble Senior Apartments near Las Vegas Boulevard and Silverado Ranch Boulevard, invited Channel 13 inside her apartment on Tuesday, along with two independent experts, to document what she describes as ongoing issues with possible mold and roaches.

“I’ve been trying to get someone to come look at this mold issue for a while now,” Benson said.

Benson says the problem dates back roughly three years, when a pipe burst inside her unit and caused significant water damage.

“Plumbers came out and said that the water was inside the wall, so they tore all this down as you could see up here,” she said.

She now points to buckling wood, warped cabinets and discoloration she worries could be linked to lingering moisture. Benson believes the conditions may be affecting her health, but says she cannot afford to relocate.

“I don’t have the finances to relocate myself, and all I ask is for them to just come and check it out,” she said.

Independent experts weigh in

At Channel 13’s request, a certified industrial hygienist toured the apartment to observe the visible damage. He emphasized that only professional testing can confirm whether mold is present and what type it may be.

KTNV

“If they were to pull out this cabinet, we might see more,” said Dale Walsh, a certified industrial hygienist. “Once you deal with water intrusion, then you remove the contaminated building materials. You don’t just spray bleach on it.”

Experts say visual signs alone cannot confirm mold and that proper lab testing is required to determine whether any growth poses a health risk.

They add that residents who notice persistent moisture, musty odors, discoloration or warping after a leak should report it promptly and continue documenting concerns if problems persist.

Management response

Channel 13 reached out to Ovation Property Management, which oversees the Ensemble community.

In a statement, the company said:

“Ovation Property Management takes seriously any complaints or issues voiced by residents of our senior affordable housing communities. Resident safety and comfort remains a top priority.



We have been meeting regularly with Ensemble residents to discuss any issues of concern. Yesterday, we hosted an hours-long meeting with Ensemble residents to discuss our increased security measures and certified professional pest control company to better service the property, as well as the appropriate measures we are taking to effectively address any plumbing needs.



As always, we urge residents to promptly notify us of any issues they may be experiencing in their respective apartments. Timely communication by residents is key to ensure we can promptly address any issues of concern. Ovation remains committed to the well-being of our residents and their enjoyment of our thriving community."

Management also urged residents to promptly report issues in their apartments so they can be addressed quickly.

In an updated statement, Ovation said it has a long track record of responding quickly to resident concerns and that any reports of water intrusion are addressed through professional remediation vendors.

“As always, resident safety and comfort remains our top priority,” the statement said.

KTNV

Looking ahead

Benson says she hopes professional testing will be conducted and that continued communication with management will lead to solutions.

“They’re trying to fix everything, but it’s been so long,” she said. “You know how things get so bad, and then they come in and try to rectify it, but things still exist here.”

