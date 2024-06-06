Las Vegas sees first 110-degree day in 2024, a tie for earliest date to see that temp

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday was the first 110-degree day for Las Vegas in 2024, the National Weather Service confirmed.

At 2:11 p.m, forecasters recorded the temperature of 110 degrees. This ties the record for the earliest 110-degree day in Las Vegas. The last time that happened was in June of 2010.

This comes not even a month after Las Vegas saw its first 100-degree day of 2024.

On average, the first 110-degree day in Las Vegas usually comes around July 1.

Triple digit temperatures are expected to continue through the next week, with an excessive heat warning in effect through the weekend.