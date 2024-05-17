Las Vegas hits 100 degrees for the first time in 2024; over a month earlier than in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday was the first 100-degree day in Las Vegas, the National Weather Service confirmed.

At 1:07 p.m., forecasters recorded a temperature of 100 degrees at Harry Reid International Airport.

Elsewhere in the valley, it wasn't quite that hot, but temperatures were still among the hottest of the year so far, hovering in the upper 90s.

This comes just a few days after a temperature of 97 degrees was recorded at the Las Vegas airport, which at the time was the highest temperature of the year so far. That happened on Monday, May 13, according to the National Weather Service.

We've now reached triple digits over a month earlier than last year, when the first 100-degree day of the year was June 30.

Back to Friday's forecast — high temperatures in the triple digits were expected in Mesquite, Moapa, Overton, Lake Mohave and Laughlin.

North Las Vegas was expected to reach a high of 99 degrees; highs of 98 were expected in Las Vegas and at Lake Mead, with Henderson and Boulder City only slightly cooler at 97 degrees. Pahrump and Indian Springs can expect highs of 95 and 94 degrees, respectively.

Predictably, Mt. Charleston will have the coolest temperatures of the day, with a high of 76 degrees expected.

In the Las Vegas valley, temperatures are expected to drop into the 80s on Friday evening with a light breeze from the south.

Saturday shouldn't be quite as hot, with forecasted highs in the mid-90s. And similar scenario is expected to play out on Sunday.

Channel 13 meteorologist Justin Bruce adds that there are "no rain chances expected anytime soon in Southern Nevada."

You can watch his full forecast here to find additional details that may help you plan your weekend: