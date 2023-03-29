Las Vegas scores major win with higher gaming, tourism numbers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is scoring a major win thanks to higher gaming and tourism numbers.

Just last month Harry Reid International Airport broke another record last month welcoming more than four million people to the valley.

Those numbers are up nearly 25% from February 2022.

More visitors means more money that helps put more cash in the pockets of people like rideshare driver Shona Moseley.

During the day, she spends time with her family and in the evenings, she works for Uber.

"I love the money and I love being able to work whenever I want to work," Moseley said.

From the Vegas Golden Knights to Las Vegas Raiders game to Taylor Swift's tour stopping in Las Vegas, Moseley said the work doesn't stop.

"Rooms are at 100% capacity and I'm like I take for granted where I live," Moseley said. "I drive down the Strip and I'm like where this is where I live."

Moseley said with all the growth here in Las Vegas, there is no better place to be a driver. She adds that Thursdays through Mondays are the busiest.

"The average before this boom, I was doing about three rides a day. Now I'm doing about eight to 10," Moseley said. "It is more than anybody can believe and it's Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City, North Las Vegas. We are almost out to Logandale and Overton now. It's crazy."