Valley gaming wins continue to go up

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada gaming industry continues to bring in big money.

On Tuesday, the Nevada Gaming Control Board released new gaming win numbers for the February 2023.

Nevada brought in $1,237,272,530 last month, which is up more than 11% compared to February 2022.

Of that, $1,081,322,419 came through Clark County. You can see the full breakdown between the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Laughlin, the Boulder Strip, and Mesquite below.

Nevada Gaming Control Board

For the fiscal year, which is July 2022 through February 2023, gaming wins are up 5.55% and last year, Nevada set a new annual gaming record bringing in $14.8 billion across the state.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority also released a report on Tuesday showing more than three million visitors came to the valley in February, which is up nearly 18% compared to last year but is still down 3.4% compared to pre-pandemic levels from 2019.

However, a report the LVCVA released two weeks ago shows that visitors are getting younger and spending more money.

According to the report, visitors are budgeting just over $761 to gamble, which is up $40 compared to 2021 and $200 compared to 2018.