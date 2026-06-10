Suspected Las Vegas romance scam artist to be extradited from Mexico

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman accused of luring older men and stealing their money will be extradited from Mexico.

An FBI source told Channel 13 that Aurora Phelps will be extradited but no date has been set yet.

From July 1, 2021, to Dec. 9, 2022, Phelps allegedly found older men on dating websites and then met them in person. Investigators state she then drugged the men to steal money from their financial accounts.



WATCH: Woman suspected of drugging men, stealing thousands in romance scam, FBI says

Woman suspected of stealing thousands from older men in romance scam, FBI in Las Vegas says

"She befriended them in many cases. She went on multiple dates with them, brought them into her confidence, administered heavy doses of sedatives, kept them drugged, and then was able to access their financial information, their bank accounts. In the case of one victim, [she] literally pushed him across the border in a wheelchair," Spencer Evans, then-FBI Special Agent in Charge, said at the time. "In one instance, she is alleged to have liquidated millions of dollars of stock from one of her victims."

Court records reveal more about Phelps' alleged schemes.

In one case, Phelps allegedly drugged the man's food and left him unconscious for five days. She then accessed his iPhone, iPads, driver's license and bank cards.

"[She] also gained access to Victim's E-Trade account, sold his Apple stock worth approximately $3.3 million, and unsuccessfully attempted to remove the $3.3 million from Victim's E-Trade account."

Another victim wasn't so lucky, and court documents allege he died after his encounter with Phelps. Phelps met the man at a Las Vegas restaurant and she "caused him to consume a medication and other substances that caused him to become lethargic and confused."

At one point, Phelps allegedly used his credit cards to book travel for her and her victim to Mexico City.

"Several days later, [Phelps] returned to Nevada without the victim, who had died in the hotel room in Mexico City," officials said.

Investigators found evidence that Phelps had used that victim's money to buy retail goods, airline tickets, hotel rooms and a motorcycle. In addition, Phelps allegedly "changed the password to [his] Social Security account by requesting from the Social Security Administration a temporary password as part of a password reset."

Read the full indictment below

A federal grand jury returned a 21-count superseding indictment in September 2023, which includes wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud, identity theft, kidnapping and kidnapping resulting in death charges.

Phelps has a home in Guadalajara, Mexico, which is where she was taken into custody.

"The extradition proceedings began in Mexico after the defendant was taken in custody in Mexico, where she remains, for crimes she committed against individuals identified in this investigation," court records read in part. "The government understands that an extradition warrant has since been issued by a court in Mexico and has been presented to the defendant. The government also understands that the defendant may challenge her extradition, and that the process may involve the disclosure of the charges to her."

U.S. Department of Justice

All of this is separate from a murder trial that is currently ongoing in Mexico.

Court records obtained by the Los Angeles Times show that Robert Erbach was an American retiree living near Guadalajara. He began dating Phelps in 2021 after the pair matched on Tinder. He was last seen at a concert with Phelps at the Hard Rock Hotel in Guadalajara in December 2021.

His body was found on the side of the road a few days later and authorities stated he died from asphyxiation.

Between the two countries, at least 11 victims have been identified so far and FBI investigators believe there could be more.

An FBI website has been established to look for potential victims. Anyone who believes that they or someone they know may have been victimized by Phelps or has information related to this case is encouraged to contact the FBI at 1-800-255-5324 or complete the survey at this website.