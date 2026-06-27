LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas restaurant is turning its dining room into a donation center to help victims of the recent earthquake in Venezuela, as the local Venezuelan community rallies to support those affected thousands of miles away.

Rika Arepa, a traditional Venezuelan restaurant on East Flamingo Road, has been serving the Las Vegas community for 10 years. Now, it is teaming up with two other Venezuelan owned businesses to collect supplies for earthquake victims.

WATCH | Las Vegas restaurant becomes donation hub for Venezuela earthquake relief efforts

Las Vegas restaurant becomes donation hub for Venezuela earthquake relief efforts

The restaurant is accepting food, clothing, hygiene products and medicine. Organizers say all donations are welcome because every little bit will help.

Emily Enriquez, who has family and friends still in Venezuela, said the response from the Las Vegas community has already been overwhelming.

Local News Las Vegas community rallies for Venezuela earthquake victims as locals impacted Abel Garcia

"Oh, it's been wonderful. I mean, there's, if you can see, look around, there's a lot of help, and we're all just very thankful because this is a tragedy that the country is not ready for," Enriquez said.

Enriquez described the emotional toll the disaster has taken on those with ties to Venezuela.

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"We were all devastated. It's so horrible. I mean. You will never expect something like this," Enriquez said.

Hospitals in Venezuela are overwhelmed, and people are living without basic supplies or medical care following the catastrophic back-to-back earthquakes that left hundreds dead and many others missing.

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Despite the hardship, Enriquez said she has been moved by how the community has responded.

"It's been so heartwarming because I feel like everyone has really put themselves in our shoes," Enriquez said.

She added that she hopes the moment of crisis can bring people closer together.

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"We're just in hopes that this can unite us because everything that's been going on has been kind of like pulling us apart and even though this is a terrible situation it's wonderful to just see everyone come together and really help out," Enriquez said.

A truck will arrive at the restaurant Friday to pick up the first batch of donations and transport them to Miami, where they will then be sent directly to Venezuela.

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The restaurants will continue accepting donations through July 5. Items most needed include water, canned goods, clothing, baby products and first aid kits.

Donations can be dropped off in person at Rika Arepa on East Flamingo Road in Las Vegas.

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