LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Trump touched on several hot-button topics that matter to local residents, including housing, jobs, immigration, healthcare and tariffs. I took the president's message to locals to get their thoughts on his address.

Reactions were mixed among Las Vegas residents who shared their opinions on the president's speech.

WATCH | How Nevadans reacted to Trump's address

Las Vegas residents react to President Trump's latest address on economy, tariffs

One supporter expressed broad agreement with Trump's policies.

"He's doing a good job. What do you agree with him on everything. Just about everything," the resident said.

Another local resident focused on Trump's claims about tariffs benefiting military members.

"He says his tariffs are working and in return he's giving back to the US service members. They're getting close to $1,800 a month now, he says, because of the tariffs. I think they should give them a lot more money than that," the resident said.

A third person praised the president's overall performance.

"I think it was amazing. Yeah, I think he's doing very good for the country," they said.

However, not all reactions were positive. One resident expressed skepticism about Trump's economic promises while supporting military funding.

"The only thing you really agreed with with last night was giving money back to the military members. That's OK. It didn't hurt in this day and age, the economy that he's put us in. No, everybody needs extra money. And I'm glad he's giving it to them. Whether it comes off the tariffs, I seriously doubt it is," the resident said.

When asked about Trump's prediction of an economic boom, the same resident disagreed.

"He says we're in for an economic boom moving forward. What do you think of that? I disagree with him. He's lying," they said.

I also spoke with another local woman who didn't want to be on camera. She told me the only thing she agrees with Trump on is giving money to military members from the tariffs.

The president's speech comes as Americans remain divided over the state of the economy and the direction of the country, with many saying they're waiting to see whether promised reforms translate into real relief at the grocery store, the gas pump and the cost of housing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

