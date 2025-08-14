LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Las Vegas under an Extreme Heat Warning this week, triple-digit temperatures are pushing air conditioners into overdrive, and that can send power bills soaring. But experts say there are ways to stay cool while keeping costs under control.

Shakeria Hawkins has some tips to stay cool and stay in budget.

Las Vegas residents look for ways to stay cool during extreme heat without breaking the bank

Some residents say they’ll do whatever it takes to beat the heat, even if it means paying hundreds of dollars a month.

"Sometimes I pay $500, $400," one local told KTNV.

Tim Baxter says he’s resorted to having a fan in every room of his home to keep cool. Others, like Russ Martin, have even purchased portable air conditioning units for extra relief.

"The one unit was not doing a good enough job, and to replace that, my quotes have been $10,000 to $11,000," Martin said.

Portable A/C units can be found for around $300 at major retailers, and manufacturers say they could save homeowners up to $62 a year in energy costs.

NV Energy spokesperson Meghin Delaney says one of the best ways to save is by reducing the workload on your central A/C.

That starts with keeping cool air in and hot air out — using blackout curtains and window film, both available for just over $10.

She also recommends timing your appliance use carefully.

"Run big appliances like dishwashers and dryers early in the morning or late at night so you’re not heating your house during the hottest part of the day," Delaney said.

Other quick and affordable cooling hacks include:



Swapping out old lightbulbs for LEDs, which give off less heat and cost about $7 at Walmart.

Using fans to circulate air, which can lower temperatures by a few degrees.

Grilling outside instead of using the oven.

Checking your pool pump, which can drive up electricity costs.

For those using air conditioning, NV Energy recommends setting the thermostat to 78 degrees when home, and a few degrees higher when away.

For even more savings, programs like NV Energy’s PowerShift offer free or low-cost smart thermostats and in-home energy assessments.

And if these cooling tips still don’t make a difference, experts say it may be time to have your A/C serviced.

