As summer heats up, HVAC technicians warn of parts shortages and long repair delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It’s only June, but Southern Nevada is already seeing dangerously high temperatures. That means air conditioning units are working overtime — and if yours breaks down, you could be in for a long, expensive wait.

Shakeria Hawkins spoke to technicians from a local HVAC company to learn what you can do to keep your cool this summer.

As summer heats up, HVAC technicians warn of parts shortage and long repair delays

Local HVAC companies like Legacy Air in east Las Vegas say they're preparing for one of their busiest summers yet.

A nationwide shortage of A/C parts, particularly refrigerant (R-454B), is driving up costs and causing major delays.

“If it’s a simple part, we can usually fix it the same day,” said Curtis Coker, service manager at Legacy. “But if it’s something more complicated, repairs could take anywhere from three weeks to two months.”

With the heat bearing down on the valley, experts say now is the time for homeowners to take preventative action.

“Check your system before it fails,” Coker added. “If the larger line going into your condenser isn’t cold, that could be a sign something’s wrong.”

In addition to checking for early warning signs, Coker recommends routine maintenance to keep your A/C system running efficiently. That includes:

Replacing or cleaning air filters regularly

Cleaning the outdoor unit to ensure proper airflow

Scheduling an annual tune-up with a licensed technician

Ignoring these steps could cost homeowners thousands in repairs — and during a nationwide shortage, even more in time spent waiting for parts.