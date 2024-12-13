Las Vegas resident sentenced to six to 20 years in prison for sexual assault crimes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Attorney General Ford announced Las Vegas resident Justin King has been sentenced to at least six to 20 years in prison for the sexual assault of a woman.

The Office of the Attorney General prosecuted the case due to a conflict of interest with the Clark County District Attorney's Office.

"Justice has been served with this sentence,” said AG Ford. “Our thoughts are with the victim as she navigates the aftermath of this traumatic event, and I sincerely hope that this decision is helpful in her journey to heal. Crimes like these, which mortify those of us with a heart, cannot go unpunished.”

The victim accepted a ride from King, and King used the opportunity to kidnap the victim and attempt to sexually assault her. He was found guilty of attempted sexual assault and coercion.

