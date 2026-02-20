Las Vegas rescue flooded with requests to adopt dog abandoned at airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After being abandoned by his owner at an airline ticket counter, a Las Vegas dog will soon get a second chance at finding his forever home.

The 2-year-old Golden doodle was placed into the care of Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas and given the name "JetBlue." In response to his now-viral story, the rescue group says it's been flooded with requests to adopt the pup.

This comes after the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted about the arrest of the dog's owner for animal abandonment. According to police, the woman didn't complete the paperwork needed to fly with her dog as an emotional support animal. After learning she wouldn't be able to bring the dog with her, she left it tied near the ticket counter, police said.

Video shared by LVMPD shows what happened at the Las Vegas airport:

Woman tried to board flight after leaving her dog at the ticket counter, LVMPD says

"While that part of his story is heartbreaking, what has followed has been nothing short of extraordinary," Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas stated in a recent social media post. "The outpouring of love from our community has been overwhelming in the most beautiful way."

The rescue group shared that it has received an influx of applications and inquiries about adopting JetBlue, but says it will be "extremely intentional in choosing his forever family" in the hope that he will never be abandoned again.

Videos and photos show JetBlue being hosted at Dog Supplies Las Vegas and allowed to select his own toys. In addition, Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas says Zignature has pledged to donate a year's supply of dog food for his care.

Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas says JetBlue's story should serve as a reminder that he isn't just a headline; he "is a living, breathing soul who needs his needs met for the rest of his life."

While the group selects JetBlue's future family, they say they hope those who were moved by his story will consider one of the other "amazing dogs just like him who are also waiting for their second chance."

"In a powerful way, JetBlue has brought awareness to rescue, to abandonment laws, and to the reality that dogs are not disposable," the rescue group stated. "He may end up helping many of our babies find homes because of the spotlight he’s created — and for that, we are so grateful."