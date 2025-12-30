Las Vegas recycling programs give Christmas trees new life after the holidays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The holidays may be winding down, but what happens to your Christmas tree could give it a whole new life.

As families across Las Vegas begin taking down their holiday decorations, sustainable options are available to ensure Christmas trees don't end up in landfills.

Geneva Zoltek explains how recycling your Christmas tree can help the community:

How Las Vegas Recycles Christmas Trees into Community Resources

"This is a spot we always come to when we drop our trees off," said Carolyn, who brought her tree to Desert Breeze Park with her son Anthony.

The park is one of dozens of drop-off locations across the valley where residents can recycle their real Christmas trees.

"When we found out we could bring the trees here and they could recycle them, we've been doing it ever since," Carolyn said.

Anthony agreed, noting the convenience factor.

"Yeah, and it's easier too than trying to figure it out, calling someone or leaving it out for the trash," Anthony said.

The recycling option works whether families leave decorations up through New Year's or take them down immediately after Christmas.

Tara Pike, Sustainability Coordinator and Manger of UNLV Recycling, explained the environmental benefits of the program.

"Recycling your trees during the holidays is great because it is a time when we generate a lot more waste," Pike said.

Annually, the Christmas Tree Recycling Committee gathers thousands of trees in the valley.

"We started the program in 1995 but we started counting trees in 2001. We average about 15,500 trees, however last year was our lowest year at just about 10,000," Pike explained that they're hoping to reach more households this year.

Once collected, all trees are chipped and turned into mulch that serves multiple purposes in the community. Locals are even invited to pick up some for their gardens.

"That mulch is used in landscapes and school gardens, and it's used to control dust and conserve water," Pike said.

"You can pick up the mulch. Henderson has a program to give out free mulch at Pecos Legacy," she said.

The environmental impact extends beyond just reuse. Trees in landfills create harmful emissions.

"When you throw your tree into the landfill, it decomposes super slow and creates methane. We want to keep organic material out of the landfill, especially trees." Pike said.

For those with artificial Christmas trees ready for disposal, Opportunity Village's Magical Forest offers another sustainable solution.

"These trees help us replenish the ones that we have to change out anything that has better days to keep everything looking festive for the holidays," said Taylor Palmer, Development Director for Opportunity Village.

The Las Vegas holiday staple has operated for more than 30 years as the biggest fundraiser for nonprofit Opportunity Village.

"All the money raised provides rehabilitation, job training — anything you can dream of we take care of here for anyone with a developmental disability," Palmer said.

Donated artificial trees are decorated by community members and displayed at future events.

"Any tree shape or size; the lights can even be broken. We'll take them and re-wrap them," Palmer said.

Artificial tree donations are accepted through January 9, while 30 collection points throughout the valley remain open for real tree recycling through January 15. If you can't transport your live tree, UNLV Recycling has also partnered with Move It to help. They'll come pick up your tree for $25.

You can bring your artificial tree to Opportunity Village at 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 9.

Here are the Christmas tree recycling drop-off sites for the live tree recycling program:

City of Las Vegas and Clark County

Bruce Trent Park

8851 Vegas Drive

Desert Breeze Park

8275 Spring Mountain Road

Lowe's

2465 N. Nellis Boulevard

5050 S. Fort Apache Road

7550 W. Washington

4625 W. Charleston Boulevard

2570 E. Craig Road

6050 W. Craig Road

5825 S. Eastern Avenue

7751 N. El Capitan Way

2875 E. Charleston Boulevard

Mountain Crest Park

4701 N. Durango Drive

Nevada Division of Forestry Nursery in Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs

9600 Tule Springs Road (US-95 N. at Durango)

Springs Preserve

333 S. Valley View Boulevard

Closed Tuesday and Wednesday

Sunset Park

2601 E. Sunset

Sunny Springs Park

7620 Golden Talon Avenue

UNLV Rebel Recycling

Flamingo & Swenson (S.E. corner)

Inzalaco Park

5801 Shinnecock Hills Avenue

Las Vegas Ballpark South Parking Lot

1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive

RC Willey-Summerlin Adjacent Lot

3850 S. Town Center Drive

North Las Vegas

Aviary Park

6750 Aviary Way

Cheyenne Sports Complex

3500 E. Cheyenne Avenue

Seastrand Park

6330 Camino Eldorado Parkway

Henderson

Acacia Park

50 Casa Del Fuego

Anthem Hills Park

2256 Reunion Drive

Arroyo Grande Sports Complex

298 Arroyo Grande Boulevard

Capriola Park

2155 Via Firenze

Discovery Park

2011 Paseo Verde Parkway

Madeira Canyon Park

2390 Democracy Drive

Mission Hills Park

551 Mission Drive

Morrell Park

500 Harris Street (at Basic Road)

Pecos Legacy Park

150 N. Pecos Road

Whitney Ranch Recreation Center

1575 Galleria Drive

Boulder City

Bravo Ball Field Parking Lot

891 Avenue B

