Las Vegas recycling programs give Christmas trees new life after the holidays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The holidays may be winding down, but what happens to your Christmas tree could give it a whole new life.
As families across Las Vegas begin taking down their holiday decorations, sustainable options are available to ensure Christmas trees don't end up in landfills.
Geneva Zoltek explains how recycling your Christmas tree can help the community:
"This is a spot we always come to when we drop our trees off," said Carolyn, who brought her tree to Desert Breeze Park with her son Anthony.
The park is one of dozens of drop-off locations across the valley where residents can recycle their real Christmas trees.
"When we found out we could bring the trees here and they could recycle them, we've been doing it ever since," Carolyn said.
Anthony agreed, noting the convenience factor.
"Yeah, and it's easier too than trying to figure it out, calling someone or leaving it out for the trash," Anthony said.
The recycling option works whether families leave decorations up through New Year's or take them down immediately after Christmas.
Tara Pike, Sustainability Coordinator and Manger of UNLV Recycling, explained the environmental benefits of the program.
"Recycling your trees during the holidays is great because it is a time when we generate a lot more waste," Pike said.
Annually, the Christmas Tree Recycling Committee gathers thousands of trees in the valley.
"We started the program in 1995 but we started counting trees in 2001. We average about 15,500 trees, however last year was our lowest year at just about 10,000," Pike explained that they're hoping to reach more households this year.
Once collected, all trees are chipped and turned into mulch that serves multiple purposes in the community. Locals are even invited to pick up some for their gardens.
"That mulch is used in landscapes and school gardens, and it's used to control dust and conserve water," Pike said.
"You can pick up the mulch. Henderson has a program to give out free mulch at Pecos Legacy," she said.
The environmental impact extends beyond just reuse. Trees in landfills create harmful emissions.
"When you throw your tree into the landfill, it decomposes super slow and creates methane. We want to keep organic material out of the landfill, especially trees." Pike said.
For those with artificial Christmas trees ready for disposal, Opportunity Village's Magical Forest offers another sustainable solution.
"These trees help us replenish the ones that we have to change out anything that has better days to keep everything looking festive for the holidays," said Taylor Palmer, Development Director for Opportunity Village.
The Las Vegas holiday staple has operated for more than 30 years as the biggest fundraiser for nonprofit Opportunity Village.
"All the money raised provides rehabilitation, job training — anything you can dream of we take care of here for anyone with a developmental disability," Palmer said.
Donated artificial trees are decorated by community members and displayed at future events.
"Any tree shape or size; the lights can even be broken. We'll take them and re-wrap them," Palmer said.
Artificial tree donations are accepted through January 9, while 30 collection points throughout the valley remain open for real tree recycling through January 15. If you can't transport your live tree, UNLV Recycling has also partnered with Move It to help. They'll come pick up your tree for $25.
You can bring your artificial tree to Opportunity Village at 6300 W. Oakey Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday, Jan. 9.
Here are the Christmas tree recycling drop-off sites for the live tree recycling program:
City of Las Vegas and Clark County
Bruce Trent Park
8851 Vegas Drive
Desert Breeze Park
8275 Spring Mountain Road
Lowe's
2465 N. Nellis Boulevard
5050 S. Fort Apache Road
7550 W. Washington
4625 W. Charleston Boulevard
2570 E. Craig Road
6050 W. Craig Road
5825 S. Eastern Avenue
7751 N. El Capitan Way
2875 E. Charleston Boulevard
Mountain Crest Park
4701 N. Durango Drive
Nevada Division of Forestry Nursery in Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs
9600 Tule Springs Road (US-95 N. at Durango)
Springs Preserve
333 S. Valley View Boulevard
Closed Tuesday and Wednesday
Sunset Park
2601 E. Sunset
Sunny Springs Park
7620 Golden Talon Avenue
UNLV Rebel Recycling
Flamingo & Swenson (S.E. corner)
Inzalaco Park
5801 Shinnecock Hills Avenue
Las Vegas Ballpark South Parking Lot
1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive
RC Willey-Summerlin Adjacent Lot
3850 S. Town Center Drive
North Las Vegas
Aviary Park
6750 Aviary Way
Cheyenne Sports Complex
3500 E. Cheyenne Avenue
Seastrand Park
6330 Camino Eldorado Parkway
Henderson
Acacia Park
50 Casa Del Fuego
Anthem Hills Park
2256 Reunion Drive
Arroyo Grande Sports Complex
298 Arroyo Grande Boulevard
Capriola Park
2155 Via Firenze
Discovery Park
2011 Paseo Verde Parkway
Madeira Canyon Park
2390 Democracy Drive
Mission Hills Park
551 Mission Drive
Morrell Park
500 Harris Street (at Basic Road)
Pecos Legacy Park
150 N. Pecos Road
Whitney Ranch Recreation Center
1575 Galleria Drive
Boulder City
Bravo Ball Field Parking Lot
891 Avenue B
If you have a question, news tip, or story idea about Southern Nevada's climate, share it with Geneva Zoltek:
This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.