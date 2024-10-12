Las Vegas Pride Parade celebrates National Coming Out Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Friday evening, the Las Vegas Pride Parade will hit downtown Las Vegas from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The parade will be held at 4th Street and Bridger Avenue, Las Vegas, NV, 89102.

The grand marshall for the event will be Sydney Colson from the Las Vegas Aces. She's a 10-year WNBA veteran, Syd and TP Show star and two-time WNBA Champion.

Colson has advocated for equality and inclusion and utilizes her platform to uplift the LGBTQ+ community.

Las Vegas Pride will hold a festival on Saturday, Oct. 12, from noon to 11 p.m. at 4th Street and Carson Ave. Las Vegas, NV 89101.

For more information, you can visit here.