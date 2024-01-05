LVMPD: Man, woman arrested for east valley 'homeless encampment' shooting that struck 5 in December

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they will provide an update on the five unhoused citizens shot in the east valley early December of last year.

On Dec. 1, around 5:34 p.m., police said a male of an unknown race approached a "homeless encampment" at Honolulu and Charleston and opened fire on those inside.

One person died at the hospital after all five were transported to UMC.

Three men in their 30s were treated. Two were reported to be in "stable" condition, and one was in critical condition. Police also reported one adult-aged teenager in "stable" condition.

The last update the police provided was on December 4, 2023. Police provided surveillance video of the suspect who is accused of the shooting.

Surveillance video obtained by detectives shows the suspect running past a nearby business at Sandhill Road. Police say he enters a dark-colored SUV and leaves the area in an "unknown direction of travel."