LVMPD: Man, woman arrested for east valley 'homeless encampment' shooting that struck 5 in December

Five people shot in east valley
Las Vegas police officers search for a shooter who wounded five people — at least one fatally — in the area of Charleston Boulevard and Sandhill Road on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.
Posted at 8:51 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 00:34:11-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they will provide an update on the five unhoused citizens shot in the east valley early December of last year.

On Dec. 1, around 5:34 p.m., police said a male of an unknown race approached a "homeless encampment" at Honolulu and Charleston and opened fire on those inside.

One person died at the hospital after all five were transported to UMC.

Three men in their 30s were treated. Two were reported to be in "stable" condition, and one was in critical condition. Police also reported one adult-aged teenager in "stable" condition.

The last update the police provided was on December 4, 2023. Police provided surveillance video of the suspect who is accused of the shooting.

Surveillance video obtained by detectives shows the suspect running past a nearby business at Sandhill Road. Police say he enters a dark-colored SUV and leaves the area in an "unknown direction of travel."

Video of car:suspect of east valley encampment shooting -2.png
Las Vegas police posted surveillance video of the suspect accused of opening fire at a homeless encampment in the east valley Friday night.

