LVMPD: Video shows suspect accused of opening fire at east valley encampment running, fleeing in car

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted surveillance video of the suspect who is accused of shooting unhoused people in the east valley Friday night.

Police also said they ruled out any correlation between this shooting and the shootings that happened in Los Angeles, where a suspect was taken into custody in connection to the investigation of deadly shootings in November targeting the homeless.

Police said the shooting was reported around 5:34 p.m. near Charleston and Honolulu Street. Lt. Jason Johansson said multiple suspects led police to an area of a "homeless encampment," where officers found five people with gunshot wounds.

He said one person died at the hospital after all five were transported to UMC.

Three men in their 30s are also being treated, two remain in "stable" condition, and one of them is in critical condition. Lastly, one adult-aged teenager is in "stable" condition at UMC.

Through investigation, detectives said they learned an unknown race male approached the encampment and opened fire on those inside.

Surveillance video obtained by detectives shows the suspect running past a nearby business. Police say he enters a dark-colored SUV and leaves the area in an "unknown direction of travel."

"In the video, it shows the SUV drive north on Sandhill Road," police say. "It turns around and heads south on Sandhill and then stops. The suspect runs south on Sandhill and gets into the passenger side of the waiting vehicle."

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.